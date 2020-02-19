Virginia Biesendorfer

BOURBONNAIS — Virginia Emma Biesendorfer, 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away at Presence Our Lady of Victory, Bourbonnais, on Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020).
Ginny was born on April 26, 1926, at the family home in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Vera (Held) Biesendorfer.
She was baptized into the Christian faith Aug. 1, 1926, and confirmed May 12, 1940. She had been a devout Christian her entire life and was an active member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Bourbonnais.
Ginny was loved and adored by her family, and her niece and nephews and their families, were her joy. She will be dearly missed. Her family includes: Linda (Paul Schreck), of Bourbonnais, and their children Adam (Zsuzsanna), Amy (Justin Tibbetts), Alyssa (Johnson Folahan) and Kelsey (Daniel Richardson); William Biesendorfer (Diane), of Broomfield, Colo., and their children John (Kari) and Jennifer (Chris Raskay); Steven Biesendorfer (Marya), of Arvada, Colo., and their children Sean (Suzanne), Katie (Phillip Ricks) and Conner; Robert Biesendorfer (Lyn), of Marthasville, Mo., and their children Julee and Tim (Danielle Jones); Richard Welch, of Verona, Va. and Sherry Welch, of Waynesboro, Va., and their children Cody (Michelle Lowery) and Casey (Brandon Lytton); David Welch (Rachael), of Stuarts Draft, Va., and their children Ashley (Thomas Conner) and Christian (Samantha Fridley); 15 great-nieces and nephews; and 16 great-great-nieces and nephews, Benjamin, Dylan, Kyle, Zorah, Elliana, Julia, Elijah, Elisha, Megan, Michael, Elizabeth, Wesley, Emmanuel, Natalie, Ethan, Ezekiel and one more coming soon; and one great-great-great-nephew, Gideon.
After high school, Ginny worked in the Pottawattamie County Courthouse, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, in the treasurer’s office. She then worked at the Omaha VA Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., in the radiology department. After retirement in 1984, she moved to Bourbonnais, along with her father, in order to be close to her family here.
Ginny was a loving, gentle soul. She enjoyed activities with her family and friends, reading, the companionship of her pets and using her computer to communicate in later years. She gave of herself and her life was an inspiration to all who knew her. Ginny added a special dimension to the lives of her family that they would not have had without her unconditional love and support. Her dynamic faith, in spite of adversity, will remain a witness to us.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, William; and sister, Joyce.
Surviving are her niece and nephews and their families, and also several cousins and extended family.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, until the 6 p.m. service at Jensen Memorial Chapel, Bourbonnais. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to United Cerebral Palsy Association.
Please sign her online guestbook at jensenfuneralhome.com.
