Virgil Wulffe

CLIFTON — Virgil Eugene Wulffe, 93, of Clifton, passed away Monday (April 26, 2021) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
He was born May 17, 1927, in Chebanse Township, the son of John and Mary (Kohl) Wulffe. Virgil married Klara “Kalie” Stiglmair on Jan. 31, 1953, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. She preceded him in death July 26, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one brother; one son, James; and one grandson, Brandon.
Surviving are one daughter, the Rev. Christine (Steve) Schoon, of Somonauk; one son, William (Lynn) Wulffe, of Chebanse; two granddaughters, Andrea (Jesus) Marquez, of Clifton, and Kendra Schoon, of Frankfort; three great-grandchildren, Antonio, Selina and Nicholas Marquez, all of Clifton; sister-in-law, Marian Wulffe, of Kankakee; and several nephews and great-nephews.
Mr. Wulffe was a U.S. Army veteran and served in Korea from 1950 to 1953. He was a member of Clifton VFW Post 2131 and Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse. He was also a farmer and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing and being in his woods.
Memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, April 30, until the 10:30 a.m. memorial service at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with the Rev. Vern Arseneau officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Clifton, with graveside military rites by Clifton VFW Post 2131.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno or Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse.
