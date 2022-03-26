MANTENO — Virgil Trubach, 93, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (March 22, 2022) at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 24, 1928, in Grant Park, the son of Erwin W. and Eleonore (Stadt) Trubach.
Virgil married Lois Weber on June 30, 1951. She preceded him in death July 4, 1975. He then married Phyllis Bade on Oct. 3, 1981. She preceded him in death May 1, 2019.
Surviving are his children, Sandra (Ray) Newby, of Momence, Bruce (Diana) Trubach, of Grant Park, and Patricia (Ray) Long, of Manteno, two stepdaughters, Mary L. Dolan and Karen Braun; a sister-in-law, Donna Trubach, of Momence; six grandchildren; two stepgrandsons; 13 great-grandchildren; one stepgreat-granddaughter; two great-great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandsons.
Preceding him in death are his parents; two brothers, Everett (Dolores) Trubach and Landis Trubach; two sisters, Vivian (Loren) Hanabarger and Joyce (John) D’Anna; grandson, Timothy Trubach; stepgranddaughter, Jennifer (Braun) Nosa; and a stepson-in-law, Bob Braun.
Virgil was a farmer early in life, then worked at Gleaner Lumber. He enjoyed 30 yeas of retirement. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Grant Park.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, March 26, until the 11 a.m. service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Paul Micheel officiating. Burial will be in Skyline Cemetery in Monee.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.