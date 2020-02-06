Virgil Schroeder

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATION AROUND 1 INCH OR SO. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS 2 TO 4 INCHES. * WHERE...KANKAKEE, LIVINGSTON, IROQUOIS AND FORD COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND PERIODS OF REDUCED VISIBILITIES UNDER THE HEAVIEST SNOW BANDS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS MAY IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR ILLINOIS CAN BE OBTAINED ON THE INTERNET AT WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM. &&