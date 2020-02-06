Virgil Schroeder

CRESCENT CITY — Virgil L. Schroeder, 87, of Crescent City, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday (Feb. 4, 2020) from Luther Place Nursing Home in Danforth.
He was born Dec. 20, 1932, in Crescent Township, the son of Arthur E. and Irene A. (Luecke) Schroeder. They preceded him in death in addition to three brothers; one son-in-law; one grandson; and one stepgreat-granddaughter.
Virgil married Marilyn Poff on May 15, 1954, in Chebanse. She survives. Also surviving are three children, Denise (Dave) Kosik, of Crescent City, Keith (Bev) Schroeder, of Edwardsville, and Julie Schroeder, of Bloomingdale; one sister, Janet Taylor, of Chicago; six grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Virgil was a lifelong farmer in Crescent Township.
He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Woodworth, where he served in numerous offices within the church. He was a founding board member of Prairieview Lutheran Nursing Home, where he later served as a spiritual caregiver. He also served on the Iroquois County Board, Woodland-Darrow Farmers Co-op, Iroquois County Area Career Center and was a member of the American Legion for 63 years. Virgil had been the Crescent Township Supervisor, director of the Woodland Fire District, and a part-time employee at Knapp Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Woodworth. The Rev. Michael Stoerger will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery at Woodworth, with military graveside rites by Watseka American Legion Post 23 and Iroquois County VFW Post 7450.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Woodworth, Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
