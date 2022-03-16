PEOTONE — Virgil “Stormy” Holl, 95, of Peotone, passed away Monday (March 14, 2022) at his home.
He was born May 15, 1926, the son of William and Emma (Bartels) Holl.
After he graduated from high school, he farmed with his father until 1971. He then became an employee for the Will County Highway Department, retiring in 1990.
He served in the U.S. Army from December 1954 to October 1955.
Virgil was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ of Monee, where he served on the church council, cemetery board, sang in the choir, and was an usher for many years.
He was a member of the Peotone American Legion Post 392, serving that organization in many ways.
In his younger days, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards and traveling.
He was a past member of the Kankakee Moose Lodge, Peotone Golf League and some Peotone Bowling Leagues.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley (Harms) Holl, whom he married May 28, 1955, in Lawton, Okla. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his brothers, Richard and Allen; and a sister, Mildred Manske.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, March 18, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 5323 W. Margaret St., Monee, with the Rev. Eric Quinney-Burnard officiating. Committal services will follow in Skyline Memorial Park in Monee; followed by a fellowship lunch at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Monee.