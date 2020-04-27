CLIFTON — Virgil C. Hansen, 94, of Clifton, passed away Wednesday (April 22, 2020) at his home in Clifton.
He was born April 1, 1926, in Clifton, the son of Louis and Elizabeth (Dieter) Hansen. Virgil married Phyllis A. Fleener, in Kankakee, on Aug. 23, 1952. She preceded him in death April 23, 1994. He later married Darlene Lemenager Preisser, in Martinton, on Aug. 26, 1995. She preceded him in death April 24, 2016. In addition to each of them, he was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Arthur, Orval, Louis, Vincent and LaVerne; and one sister, Elizabeth.
Surviving are three sons, David (Lorie) Hansen, of Clifton, Gary (Carol) Hansen, of Fairbury, and Brian (Becky) Hansen, of Fairbury; and five grandchildren.
Mr. Hansen served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a lifelong farmer in the Clifton area.
Virgil was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clifton, Bradley Moose, Punta Gorda Elks, and the American Legion.
He was a former partner in Clifton Grain and Hansen Bros. Grain.
Virgil enjoyed golfing and spending his winters in Florida.
Private services will be held at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Clifton.
Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clifton.
