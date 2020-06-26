ROLLA, MO. -- Virgil E. "Gene" Stone was lifted into heaven Monday (June 22, 2020) at the age of 75.
Gene was born into this life Jan. 10, 1945, in Herrin, the son of Virgil O. and Ruth (Barnett) Stone. His parents preceded him in death.
He was a wonderful son, husband, father and grandfather during his 75 years that God blessed his life on this earth.
Gene worked hard his whole life from the young age of his first job of delivering papers on his bicycle in Thebes, to his story of leaving home at 18 and venturing out into the world.
His passions were his family and cars. Gene worked for 40 years, buying and selling many cars for family and friends. He was the owner of St.One Auto, LLC.
He was a 53-year member of the Grand Lodge of A.F. & A.M. of the State of Illinois Kankakee Lodge No. 389, a 53-year member of the Grand Lodge of A.F. & A.M. of the State of Missouri Rolla Lodge No. 213, a 30-year member of Abou Ben Adhem, Springfield. Mo., and a 30-year member of the South Central Shrine Club, holding the positions of secretary, treasurer, and Rajah president. He loved the Shriners and everything they believe in.
Gene also was a member of the Aroma Park Boat Club in Aroma Park, for the past 40 years.
Surviving are his loving wife, Renee (LaMontagne), who he married Sept. 18, 1981; and together they raised five wonderful children, Debra Kirby, Donald Stone (fiancé, Jennifer Harrington), Michael Stone, Cathy Bell and Robert Stone, who passed away Oct. 24, 2019, daughter-in-law, Donna Stone; his wonderful grandchildren, Levon and wife Nikki Sexton, Kaitlin and Andrew Stone, Ashley and husband Justin Hunziker Alex Stone, Adam Stone, and Caleb, Logan and Wyatt Bell; his loving great-grandchildren, Timothy, Devin and Kaitlyn Grace (Gracie) Sexton and Aleigha Stone; his aunt, Bettye Maroni; numerous cousins; and his two beautiful chocolate labs, Haus and Little Joe.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Ruth Stone, father, Virgil Stone; his brother, Johnnie; and his oldest son, Robert.
A celebration of life for Gene will be at a later date at the Aroma Park Boat Club in Aroma Park.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, St. Louis, Mo.
Funeral arrangements are by Null and Son Funeral Home of Rolla, Mo.
