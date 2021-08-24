Virgil Burdick

WATSEKA — Virgil D. Burdick, 65, of Watseka, passed away Friday (Aug. 20, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 11, 1955, in Watseka, the son of Virgil C. and Alice (Phillips) Bridges. He married Kathleen Brutlag, in Woodworth, on Dec. 27, 1977.
Surviving are his wife, Kathleen Burdick, of Watseka; mother, Alice Bridges, of Bristol, Fla.; three brothers, Mark Burdick, of Watseka, Dennis Bruner, of Watseka, and Duane (Jana) Richert, of Watseka; two sisters, Alice Fay (William) Yonke, of Wisconsin, and Susan Felty, of Florida; one sister-in-law, Linda Burdick, of Watseka; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his father and stepmother, Virgil and Barbara Burdick; one brother, Lucky Burdick; and one niece, Alice Bray.
Virgil enjoyed fishing, hunting, socializing and was an avid junk collector. He loved spending time with his family and messing with his flowers, his family said.
Visitation will be from noon on Thursday, Aug. 26, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Ruhlig officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or the wishes of the family.
