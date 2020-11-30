ASHKUM -- Virden R. Hokanson, 94, of Ashkum, passed away Friday (Nov. 27, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse. Burial will be in Ashkum Cemetery, with graveside military rites by Ashkum American Legion. Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse. Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!