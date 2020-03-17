LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Viola M. Wright, 74, of Little Rock, Ark., passed away March 9, 2020.
Her going home service will be from noon on Thursday, March 19, until the 1 p.m. funeral services at First Baptist Church Sweet Home, 6825 HWY 365, Little Rock, AR.
Funeral arrangements are by Premier Funeral Home, 1518 S. Battery St., Little Rock, AR 72202, 866-459-1310.
