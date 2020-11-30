Viola Starmann

WILMINGTON — Viola Hebert Starmann, 96, of Wilmington and formerly of Joliet, passed away Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) at Alden of Shorewood.
Born Oct. 30, 1924, in Watseka, Viola Mae was a daughter of Leslie and Ona (Peters) Allain. She was a 1942 graduate of Kankakee High School.
Viola retired from Joliet Junior College as assistant comptroller in 1982. She was a former member of the Kankakee Moose Lodge, Joliet VFW Auxiliary and an officer with the Wilmington Senior Social Club.
One who was always willing to help others, Viola lived both fully and passionately. Traveling was a true joy, which she did regardless of if by RV, plane, boat or car. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren; and was proud to have visited every place her family has lived both throughout the U.S. and abroad, including military bases. She will be remembered as an avid crafter, master angler, voracious reader and dedicated Chicago Cubs fan.
Surviving are her son, David (Kathleen) Hebert, of Joliet; son-in-law, Thomas Kohl, of Bourbonnais; grandchildren, Deborah (Todd) Groth, of Bourbonnais, William “Stormy” Kohl, of Bradley, and Kristine (Joseph) Zenkus, of Lake in the Hills; great-grandchildren, the Rev. Michael Groth, Lauren (Taylor) Oxner and Garret Kohl.
Preceding her in death were her parents; first husband, Robert Hebert (1981); second husband, Charles Starmann (1999); grandson, Michael Hebert (1978); daughter, Judy Kohl (2014); and one sister, Bernice (Phil) Gladu.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens, Aroma Township, with the Rev. Michael Groth officiating. She will be laid to rest near with her parents and grandson.
Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research.
Please sign her online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.
