CLIFTON — Viola Mardell Kane, “Vi,” 82, of Clifton, passed away Monday (Jan. 27, 2020) in Clifton.
She was born May 4, 1937, in Chebanse, the daughter of Clarence Brinkman and Gladys Styck Brinkman. Vi maried Marlin D. Kane on Feb. 14, 1959, in Bradley.
Vi was a retired pie baker at Blue’s Cafe.
Her hobbies included baking and gardening and she was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Vi truly cherished her time with both her grandkids and her great-grandkids.
She attended Asbury Methodist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Donn Kane and his fiance Darcy Drummer, both of Bourbonnais, and Clayton and Debbie Kane, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Debra and Russ Rocknowski, of Bradley; two brothers, Melvin and Pat Brinkman, of Bonfield, and Maurice and Sherry Brinkman, of Florida; 14 grandchildren, Tiffany Kane (fiance Michael Buzick), Donn Kane Jr., Brandon Kane, Gabrielle Kane, Dalton Kane (fiance Jessica Delcanton), Michael and Katie Thompson, Camryn and Chelsea Thompson, Brittany and Kellen Steele and Lacey Rocknowski; and eight great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Kane, Raelyn Glowgowski, Hadley and Sawyer Thompson, Colton Thompson, and Brodie, Jax and Sunday Steele.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Marlin, on May 7, 1997; her parents, Clarence and Gladys Brinkman; one brother, Donald Brinkman; and two sisters, Doris Birr and Lorain Hicks.
Private graveside services were held in Limestone Township Cemetery, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating. Funeral arrangements were handled by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
