Viola Gilbert

GREEN GARDEN TOWNSHIP — Viola M. Gilbert, age 104, passed away Sunday (Jan. 16, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Sept. 14, 1917, in Green Garden Township, the daughter of Ernest and Edna (Mackender) Lindemann. She married Louis Ray Gilbert on Sept. 20, 1936, at Central Christian Church. He preceded her in death Jan. 6, 1999.
Viola was a cook and waitress for 25 years. She was a member of the Downtown Elks Lodge 627.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Roger A. and Lillette Gilbert, of Plymouth, Ind.; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Louis Ray Gilbert, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons and daughters-in-law, Gerald R. and Sandra Gilbert and Terry A. and Deborah Gilbert; two sisters, Arlene and Evelyn; and two brothers, Lloyd and Laverne.
Visitation will be from noon on Wednesday, Jan. 19, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Deacon Patrick Skelly will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Aroma Park Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
