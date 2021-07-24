SPOKANE, Wash. — Vincent Paul Schmidt Jr., 72, of Spokane, Wash., passed away July 7, 2021, after a short illness.
Born on Christmas Day, 1948, he was the first born of seven children to Vince Sr. and Pearl (Popa) Schmidt, in Kankakee.
Vince was a proud graduate of Maternity B.V.M. Grade School, Bourbonnais (1963), St. Jude Seminary, Momence (1967), and Eastern Illinois University where he earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in library sciences and history. Vince applied his library skills in myriad ways: as the Illinois State Library Deputy Director and with library cooperatives in Illinois (Lewis and Clark Library System) and California (Black Gold Library System). Vince also worked with EBSCO, with book publishers, Sage and Greenwood Publishing, and library automation providers. After moving to Spokane, Vince enjoyed reference activity with Spokane Public Library and Spokane Falls Community College.
Vince served on the vestry and finance committee with St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral. He loved driving families with the Family Promise program from church to church as they moved through temporary housing spots. He supported Our Place and other non-profits by collecting food from grocery stores. Vince delivered Meals on Wheels, like his father did. He looked forward to returning to such volunteer efforts after the pandemic.
A loving husband, he is survived by Debra Park; they were married in 1985. Together they relocated from Illinois to Santa Barbara, Calif., and finally settled in Spokane in 2005.
Vince was fond of trivia and very knowledgeable in a wide range of topics, particularly history and sports. He was a runner and avid golfer. Vince was a life-long Chicago Cubs fan and a dedicated Gonzaga basketball fan later. His incredible wit, sense of humor and blending of stories will endure.
In addition to his wife, Vince is survived by five brothers and sisters, Terri Edwards, of Toledo, Ohio, Tom and Mary (O’Gorman) Schmidt, of San Diego, Tim and Karen (Shea) Schmidt, of Chicago, Tami and John Kamperschroer, of Wheaton, and Traci and Randy Boise, of Itasca. Park family includes, Sherri Wood, of Webster, N.Y., Ron and Patty (Sweeney) Park, of Santa Cruz, Calif., Crys and Mark Harpole, of Mozart, Idaho, and Jill Karber and Vince Martin, of Arlington, Wash. Vince treasured his extended family, including sister-in-law, Janice Krizik; brother-in-law, Robert Killen; the Cong family; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews with whom he was very close.
Preceding him in death were his parents; in-laws, Jerry and Myna Park; and his sister, Vincene Killen.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at St. John’s Cathedral, 127 E. 12th Ave., Spokane, WA 99202.
Memorials may be made to Family Promise of Spokane, 904 E. Hartson Ave., Spokane, WA 99202 or Our Place Community Outreach, 1509 W. College Ave., Spokane, WA 99201.