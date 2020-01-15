BOURBONNAIS — Vincent “Paul” Gund, 100, of Bourbonnais, passed away Sunday (Jan. 12, 2020) at Bickford of Bourbonnais.
He was born Aug. 26, 1919, in Ottawa, the son of Vincent C. and Lucille (Hepp) Gund. Paul married Therese “Terry” Boudreau on Aug. 11, 1951, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. She preceded him in death Feb. 16, 2018.
Paul was a letter carrier for the Kankakee Post Office, retiring after 30 years. He had also worked at City National Bank for 13 years. Paul was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers, the National Association of Retired Federal employees and the Knights of Columbus.
He was also a handyman around the house.
Paul was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are four sons and three daughters-in-law, Gerry and Lynne Gund, of Kankakee, David Gund, of Cave Creek, Ariz., Hank and Laura Gund, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Bruce and Margene Gund, of Bradley; one daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and David Steinbach, of Frankfort; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Elaine Murphy, of Pine Ridge, S.D.
In addition to his wife, Therese Gund; preceding him in death were his parents; three infant children, Richard Gund, Raymond Gund and June Gund; one sister, Mary Paisley; and one brother, Donald Gund.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, where a wake service will be at 7:30 p.m. Private family burial will be in Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Cemetery in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
