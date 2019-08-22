Vincent J. Adragna, 59, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away Monday (Aug. 19, 2019) in Indianapolis.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Jessen Funeral Home of Whiteland, Ind., located at 729 US31, Whiteland, IN 46184. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, also at the funeral home.
Please sign his online guestbook at jessenfuneralhome.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!