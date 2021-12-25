Victoria Seliga

BONFIELD — Victoria L. Seliga, 70, of Bonfield, passed away Sept. 22, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born April 27, 1951, in Kankakee, the daughter of Stanley and Frances (Antoz) Seliga. Victoria married Robert “Bob” Howdeshell on Nov. 15, 2004. He preceded her in death Feb. 4, 2019.
Victoria was a retired employee of the United States Postal Service.
She enjoyed shopping and listening to music. She was a lover of animals.
Victoria was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Goodrich.
Surviving are two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Patricia and Tony Tycholis, of Herscher, and Susan and John Bourassa, of Goodrich; and one niece, Michelle Tycholis, of Herscher.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Goodrich. The Rev. Ron Neitzke will officiate the Mass. Interment will follow in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Herscher.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.