BRADLEY — Victor Pourroy, 64, of Bradley, passed away Sept. 4, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 29, 1956, in Kankakee, the son of Jose and Verna Ruth (Allen) Pourroy. His mother passed away when he was very young and he was raised by his father and Agnes (Aldridge) Pourroy. Victor married Tina West Langyher on Oct. 7, 2000, in Bourbonnais.
Victor worked in banking and mortgage origination, at AT&T, and at the Bradley Post Office.
He was a proud member of the Delaware Indian Tribe.
Victor loved reading, playing with his grandchildren, listening to music and working in the yard. He was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. Above all, he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and large family.
He was a previously an active member of Grace Community United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Tina Pourroy, of Bourbonnais; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Derek and Ashley Pourroy, of Clifton, Blake Pourroy, of Champaign, and Stephen and Whitney Langyher, of Mattoon; two daughters, Kathleen Langyher, of Chicago, and Elizabeth Langyher, of Boulder, Colo.; four grandchildren, Alana Pourroy, Alexa Pourroy, Elaine Langyher and Ophelia Langyher; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Becky Pourroy and Mark Johnson, of Kankakee, Patty and Michael Caise, of Bradley, and Julie and William Ogletree, of Albany, Ga.; six brothers and three sisters-in-law, Joe Pourroy and Patty Rieman, of Racine, Wis., Lloyd Gatlin, of Ellenton, Fla., Tim and Pam Pourroy, of Maricopa, Ariz., Jesse Pourroy, of Kankakee, Peter and Elaine Pourroy, of Mesquite, Texas, and Charles Gatlin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many aunts in Mexico, France and the United States.
Preceding him in death were his father; two mothers; two sisters, JoAnn Gatlin and Verna Lynn Pourroy; and one brother, Paul Gatlin.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Steve Hudspath officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks will be required while indoors.
Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Ball Cemetery Support, PO Box 851, Nowata, OK 74048.
