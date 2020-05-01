MANTENO — Victor J. Panozzo, 79, passed away Tuesday (April 28, 2020) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee, of Coronavirus.
He was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of Louis and Veronica (Alanowski) Panozzo. Victor married Doris Bobbi McClure on Dec. 28, 1963, in Kankakee.
Mr. Panozzo was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was employed at General Foods for 36 years as a supervisor and loved his job. After his retirement, he loved and did landscaping, building things, playing golf and getting together with family and friends. Anyone who knew Vic, loved him.
Surviving are his wife, Doris Bobbi Panozzo, of Manteno; one brother, Thomas Panozzo, of Bradley; three sisters, Antionette “Ann” and Fran Fritz, of Kankakee, Rosemary and Vern Love, of Manteno, and Anna Randalls, of Limestone; his sister-in-law, Sharon McClure, who he loved dearly; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; four brothers, Louis Panozzo Jr., John Panozzo, Paul Panozzo and Richard Panozzo; and one sister, Theresa Morse.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
