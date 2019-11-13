Victor Leon “Vic” Genotte, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Nov. 8, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born June 14, 1943, in Kankakee, the son of Francis J. and Helena Stua Genotte.
Vic was an assisted living director.
Surviving are two daughters, Stacy Oden and Stephanie Bultman; five grandchildren, Harmony Oden, Jevonte Moore, Tavarius Moore, Ashley Wolford and Ryan Bultman; three great-grandchildren; his ex-wife, Lynn Garcia; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were were his parents; and one brother, Robert J. Genotte.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Instead of memorial donations, please bring cat litter, animal food, or paper towels that will all be given to the local animal shelters. A monetary donation may be made in Vic’s name to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. He was a huge animal lover. Vic’s cats were his babies.
