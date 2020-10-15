ST. ANNE — Vicki Udelhoven, 69, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Oct. 12, 2020).
She was born June 13, 1951, in Lancaster, Wis., the daughter of Earl and Virginia (Wieland) Yoose.
Vicki grew up in Lancaster, Wis., and was always a Wisconsin girl at heart.
She was a 1969 graduate of Lancaster High School and kept in close contact with her high school friends.
Vicki had a vast circle of friends which ranged from her days as a Registered Nurse at Riverside Medical Center, to working at Hospice of Kankakee Valley, and to her beloved Bunco and bowling groups. She was an exceptional nurse and respected by many in her field. Vicki loved to travel with family and friends and was always ready for an adventure, like camping or riding roller coasters with her grandchildren. She was a mother and grandmother (Oma) first and a true loyal friend. She enjoyed doing yard work and loved watching the river go by.
Surviving are one son, Matt Udelhoven, of Elgin; one daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Randy Welch, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Taylor Udelhoven, Kendall Udelhoven and Zach Welch; and her mother, Virginia Yoose.
Preceding her in death were her father; and her brother, Mick Yoose.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with a celebration of life following at Eddie’s Bar and Grill in Kankakee from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. to cheer on her Green Bay Packers.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care in Bourbonnais or to Vietnam Veterans.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
