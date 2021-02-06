Veronica Aten

ESSEX — Veronica Lea Aten (nee Kuhar), 70, of Essex, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 3, 2021) at her home.
She was born Aug. 28, 1950, in Kankakee, the daughter of Anton P. and Ella (nee Leake) Kuhar. Her parents preceded her in death.
Veronica married Larry “Butch” Aten on Feb. 10, 1970, and they made their home in Essex.
She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and an EMT on the Essex Fire Department.
Veronica worked at IGA/Berkot’s for 25 years where she was well known to have a smile and greeting for everyone.
Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Shaw (Josh Shaver), of Gardner; grandsons, Logan Shaw, of Gardner, and Dylan Burton, of Essex; great-granddaughter, Journey Smith; brothers, Paul (Jane) Kuhar, of Florida, and Jeff Kuhar, of Clifton; sister-in-law, Janise Kuhar, of Chebanse; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Butch Aten (Aug. 15, 2018).
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Feb. 9, at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood.
All attendees are required to wear face coverings, follow social distancing guidelines, and due to the capacity requirements, please be brief with your condolences to allow other guests to pay their final respects.
Private interment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the Essex Fire Department.
Please sign her online guestbook at rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com.