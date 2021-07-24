Vernon Hubert

MOMENCE — Vernon M. Hubert, 69, of Momence, passed away Monday (July 19, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Oct. 22, 1951, in Chicago, the son of Isaac and Louise Billingsley Hubert.
Surviving are his son, Enos (Vickie) Hubert; two daughters, Stacy Hubert and Porscha Scott; two brothers, Isaac Hubert Jr. and Karl Hubert; two sisters, Shirley Hubert Thompson and Janet Hubert Kraft; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Donald Hubert and Jerome Hubert; and one son, Kenje Allen Hubert.
He worked as a factory worker at the Peddinghaus Corporation.
Vernon enjoyed watching Shepherd Chapel on television.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held, per request of the deceased.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
