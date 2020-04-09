SUN RIVER TERRACE — Vermell Lockett Jr., 77, of Sun River Terrace, passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 5, 1942, in East Chicago, Ind., the son of Vermell Lockett Sr., and Sadie (Anderson) Lockett. He married Patricia (Robinson) Lockett on March 14, 1970, in Kankakee.
Vermell had retired from CSL Behring.
He had been a resident of the Kankakee County area for 73 years.
Vermell was a trustee at Mt. Calvary M.B. Church in Sun River Terrace. His hobbies included restoring antique cars, attending car shows, gardening and farming.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Lockett, of Sun River Terrace; two sons, Edward (Susan) White, of Aroma Park, Brian (Monica) Lockett, of Lasbones, Calif.; two daughters, Tricia (Rob) Robinson, of Sun River Terrace, and Mandisa Bonds, mayor of Sun River Terrace; grandsons, Brian Lockett, Vermell Lockett, Mason Lockett, Cameron Lockett, Jousha Robinson, Lance Robinson, Isaac Bonds and Joseph Williams; granddaughters, Aiyanna Lockett, Oni Robinson and Jada Lockett-Bonds; and great-grandsons, Jay Robinson and Jaydon Williams. Also surviving are one sister, Maurine Sylvester, of Grandberry, Texas; one brother-in-law, Conrad Robinson, of Momence; one sister-in-law, Jackie Robinson, of Los Angeles, Calif.; and his mother-in-law, Edith Robinson, of Kankakee.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Donell Lockett and Louis Mobley.
Private graveside services (family only) will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 10, in Momence Cemetery, Momence. The Rev. Michael Robinson will officiate.
Funeral arrangements are by Leggett Funeral Home.
Please sign his online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.
