BRADLEY — Venita “Marlene” Sullivan, 84, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (April 17, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born July 11, 1936, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ben and Hazel (Styck) Girard. Venita married Herbert L. Sullivan on Jan. 24, 1959, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Nov. 17, 1992.
Marlene had worked at General Foods and Hogards Business Service.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Marlene enjoyed crocheting and reading.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Paula Sullivan, of Watseka; one daughter, Reva Sullivan, of Ashkum; two grandchildren, Allix Sullivan (Jason Billings) and Jeremiah (Olivia) Sullivan; and one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Millard and Bonny Sullivan, of Peoria, Ariz.
In addition to her husband, Hebert L. Sullivan, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Cathleen; and two brothers, Wayne and Roland.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Aroma Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or to the American Heart Association.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.