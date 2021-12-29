velma charlier

KANKAKEE — Velma D. Charlier, 91, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Dec. 23, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born June 19, 1930, in Kankakee, the daughter of Albert and Gwendolyn (Myers) Huntsinger. Velma married Benjamin Jerold “Jerry” Charlier on Dec. 18, 1949. He preceded her in death March 6, 2004.
Velma worked in home care for 21 years. She was a member for 45 years of the Christian Action for the Care of the Elderly Music Group (C.A.C.E.) and also a Doll Club member. Velma liked to play the piano and accordion, crochet, sew and loved to collect dolls.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Faith Charlier, of Kankakee; four daughters and one son-in-law, Diana Smith, of Missouri, Carol and Brian Schneider, of Martinton, Jerri Lynn Blansfield, of Kankakee, and Linda Charlier, of Kankakee; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Shirley Gaddie, of Tennessee, Joyce and Mike Kisling, of Tennessee, and Marie and Mel Merrick, of California; one brother, Robert Huntsinger, of California; 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Jerry Charlier, she was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Kevin Charlier; one brother, Donald Huntsinger; one sister, Delores Phillpot; one grandchild, Lisa Lambert; and many other loved ones.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, until the noon funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
