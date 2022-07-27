Vearnell Turner

KANKAKEE — Vearnell Sims Turner went home to be with the Lord on July 19, 2022.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Dedric Willis is the eulogist.

Vearnell was born Oct. 21, 1926, in Holley Grove, Ark., the daughter of Viola and Elbert Sims.

