PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Vanessa Hunt, 61, of Pembroke Township, passed away Sept. 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 10, 1959, in Chicago, the daughter of Albert and Katie (Deloach) Willis.
Vanessa married Jonathan Hunt.
She worked as a packer at the Mary Lee Candy Company in Momence.
Vanessa had been a resident of the Pembroke Township area for 60 years.
Her hobbies included fishing, enjoying music and caring for her grandchildren.
She attended Wilson Memorial Church of God in Christ in Pembroke Township.
Surviving are her husband, Jonathan Hunt, of Las Vegas, Nev.; three sons, Jayson Felton, of Champaign, Jeremy (Shantese Rivers) Felton, of Pembroke Township, and Jacob Felton, of Pembroke Township; a brother, Albert Willis, of Pembroke Township; three sisters, Annie Willis, of Bourbonnais, Cynthia Willis, of Bourbonnais, and Kathleen Dabney, of Pembroke Township; 18 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were a son; and one sister.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park.
An additional time for visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Church of the Cross, 13043 E 2260S Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Jorell Glass officiating. Burial will follow in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Please follow COVID-19 restrictions: Masks are required and social distancing must be observed.
Please sign her online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.
