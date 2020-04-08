KANKAKEE — Ursula Danielle Wells “Ursie,” of Kankakee, passed away March 27, 2020.
A private graveside service will be Thursday, April 9, in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee. A public memorial service will be at a later date.
Ursula was born May 3, 1978, in Kankakee, the daughter of Stephen Wells and Leona Staples Wells Brima.
She was employed as a provider relations senior supervisor at CIGNA Health Care. Ursula was a board member of the Kankakee Public Library. She assisted in electing Kankakee’s first African-American mayor and served on the African-American Leaders Scholarship Committee.
Ursula was baptized at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Kankakee.
She was an avid reader who loved to travel and explore other cultures. Also, she enjoyed poetry, writing and music. Her favorite artists were Mary J. Blige, Wu Tang Clan and House Music. Ursula loved football and the Chicago Bears were her favorite team.
Ursula leaves fond memories with her life partner, Ghregre Wright; her parents; three sisters, Chasity Wells-Armstrong (Keith), of Kankakee, Quala Wells-McGhee (Elijah), of California; Zerela Henry (Anthony), of Beltsville, Md.; and one brother, Stephen “Ihsan” Wells, of Winchester, Calif. Also surviving are three nephews; four nieces; and two great-nephews.
Preceding her in death were her maternal grandmother, Daisy Levy; and paternal grandparents, Algloria Wells and Henry Wells.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.
