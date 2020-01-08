KANKAKEE — Ural Tanzie Sr., 75, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 31, 2019, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Howard L. Wills Sr. will officiate. Interment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Ural Sr. was born May 28, 1944, in Oak Ridge, La., to the union of Tommy and Ida King Tanzy. Ural Sr. was united in holy matrimony to Nancy Patricia Tanzie on Sept. 2, 1971. Together they raised and cherished four children.
Nancy preceded him in death.
Ural was employed as a part-time driver, transporting U.S. Mail locally for more than 30 years while at AO Smith full-time for 16 years. He also was an employee for the City of Kankakee Public Works for more than 24 years until he retired in 2010. Ural was a member of Greater New Hope Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he was preceded in death were his parents; two brothers, Roosevelt and Lloyd Tanzy; sister, Mary Lee Williams; and grandson, Ashton Tanzie.
Ural Sr. is leaving fond memories behind for his son, Ural Tanzie Jr., of Kankakee; his daughters, Tonia K. Tanzie and Toni S. Tanzie, both of Kankakee, and Shantee L. Tanzie, of Rantoul; sisters, Gladys (Flood) Reese, Iberia Flynn and Canary Tanzy, all of Bastrop, La.; brothers, Allen (Leona) Tanzy, of Bastrop, La., and Lonnie Lee Tanzy, of Evanston, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
