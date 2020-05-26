BRADLEY — Tye Edward “T-Rex” Prisock, 61, of Bradley and formerly of Aroma Park, passed away at his home Friday (May 22, 2020).
Tye was born Dec. 27, 1958, in Savannah, Ga.; the son of Marion and Janie (Hernandez) Prisock Sr. Tye married Christine Naese at the Aroma Park Boat Club on Sept. 8, 2001.
He loved working on cars and boats. He had a collection of antique cars and jet boats. Tye loved animals, owning 10 dogs. He was a member of the Highland Road Hot Rods, and spent a lot of time boating on the river, eventually becoming known as “Mayor of the Sandbar.”
Surviving are his loving wife, Christine Prisock, of Bradley; his children, Marcella (Craig Weerts) Gonzalez, of Bourbonnais, Tari (Nicholas) Kapchinske, of Beecher, Leasie Prisock, of Bourbonnais, Mike (Sara Ward) Prisock, of Bourbonnais, Kasey (Nicole Elliot) Duchene, of Kankakee, Brandon Jackson, of Bourbonnais, and Breanna (Colton) Bachleitner, of Bourbonnais. He is also survived by his father, Marion Herschel Prisock Sr., a sister, Jeanie Phillips, and a brother, Marion Herschel Prisock Jr., all of Texas; 13 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tye was preceded in death by his mother, Janie Hernandez.
To honor Tye’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded by Schreffler Funeral Homes. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the family will host a celebration of life for Tye at a later date.
Memorials may be made to A.S.P.C.A.
