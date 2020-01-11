Trudy Morrical

BOURBONNAIS — Trudy L. Morrical, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 7, 2020) at Bickford House Assisted Living Facility of Bourbonnais.
She was born Aug. 24, 1941, in Kankakee, the daughter of Walter and Virginia (Reetz) Winter. Trudy married Gerald Morrical on Feb. 3, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse.
Trudy worked in the cafeteria at Herscher High School. She volunteered at Riverside Medical Center and at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed volunteering her time, baking and traveling to Branson, Mo. She loved nature, especially birds. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. They brought her lots of joy.
Trudy was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are her husband, Gerald Morrical, of Bourbonnais; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Todd and Lori Morrical, of Kankakee, and Troy and Tara Morrical, of Nashville, Tenn.; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Dawn and Duane Meyer, of Bourbonnais, and Christie and David Wielgus, of St. Anne; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer (Dustin) Rennewanz, of Manteno, Amber Morrical, of Kankakee, Jacob Morrical, of Kankakee, Makayla Morrical, of Nashville, Tenn., Brigham Morrical, of Nashville, Tenn., Mia Morrical, of Nashville, Tenn., Brandon Meyer, of Bourbonnais, Blake Meyer, of Bourbonnais, David Wielgus Jr., of Bradley, Trevor (Kelli) Wielgus, of Ashkum, and Tyler (Jerran) Wielgus, of St. Anne; two great-grandchildren, Kaleb Behrends, of St. Anne, and Rogan Rennewanz, of Manteno; and two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Bruce and Jeannie Winters, of Sarasota, Fla., and Kevin and Lorrie Winters, of St. Anne.
Trudy was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Karl Koeppen will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or the wishes of the family.
