KANKAKEE — Troy Faille, 50, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (May 23, 2021).
He was born Nov. 25, 1970, in Kankakee, the son of Howard and Sherry (Martin) Faille.
Troy was an automation technician for more than 25 years.
In his free time, he enjoyed playing the guitar. He was known for his witty sense of humor.
Surviving are two brothers, Darrin Faille, of Kankakee, and Dustin Faille, of New Jersey; one sister and brother-in-law, Brittany and Drew Tyler, of Manteno; two nephews, Brennan Tyler and Noah Tyler, both of Manteno; one niece, Kayla Faille, of Pennsylvania; two great-nieces, Gracie and Rayne; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; grandparents, Mary Lou and Walter Johnson; and one sister, Lisa Faille.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Herscher.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
