KANKAKEE — Tommy Pranskus, 31, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (May 1, 2020) at the emergency room of Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born June 20, 1988, in Kankakee, the son of Thomas Jr. and Jill (Franklin) Pranskus.
Tommy was a truck driver.
He was a graduate of Clifton Central High School.
Tommy enjoyed renovating his home and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his mother, Jill Randles, of Bourbonnais; father, Thomas Pranskus Jr., of Chebanse; stepfather, Brandt Randles, of Ashkum; fiancée, Yolanda Hernandez and her children, Riky Garcia, Lexani Garcia and Britney Garcia, all of Kankakee; two sisters, Madyson Randles and Mallory Randles, both of Bourbonnais; maternal grandmother, Alice Franklin, of Kankakee; paternal grandmother, Marsha Wagner, of Bradley; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Keys to Freedom Foundation.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!