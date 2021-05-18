ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Todd L. Oakes, 74, of St. Augustine, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (May 13, 2021) at Baptist South Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla.
A celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Cascades Clubhouse, 400 N Legacy Trail, St. Augustine, FL 32092. Memorials may be made to the Veterans Support Group at Cascades or K9s for Warriors. Funeral arrangements are by St. Johns Family Funeral Home and Crematory, St. Augustine.
