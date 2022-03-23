Tobias Rhodes Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOMENCE — Tobias T. Rhodes, of Momence, passed away March 16, 2022, at Riverside Medical Center.He was born May 5, 1963, in Kankakee. He loved fishing and landscaping.Surviving are his mother, Pearline Rhodes, and sister, Fernanda Rhodes, both of Momence; and brother, Steven Rhodes, of St. Peters, Mo.Preceding him in death were his father, John Rhodes Jr.; and brother, Timothy Rhodes.Private services were March 21 at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal