SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. — Timothy Howard Starkey, of Santa Cruz, Calif., was born Feb. 6, 1953, in Kankakee. He passed away Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Gatos, Calif.
He was formerly a vice president of operations at multiple, different technology companies, and a handyman in his retirement.
Timothy is survived by his wife, Kathleen Starkey, of Santa Cruz; daughter, Bridget Starkey, and son, Joseph Starkey both of San Francisco, Calif.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Harriet Starkey; father, Roger Elmo Starkey; sisters, Patricia Leszczewicz and Rosalyn DeLude; and brother, Roger Starkey.
A Mass and words of remembrance will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 219 Bean Ave., Los Gatos, Calif. Reception to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Double D’s Sports Grille, 354 N. Santa Cruz Ave., Los Gatos, Calif.
He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Donations can be made through Go Fund Me to assist the family.
Please sign his guestbook at Darling & Fisher Mortuary, online at darlingandfischerchapelofthehills.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!