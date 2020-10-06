ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Timothy Gene Powell, 58, formerly of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) in St. Petersburg, Fla.
He was born Oct. 11, 1961, in Joliet, the son of Harry Max Powell Sr. and Edna Pauline (Ritter) Powell. His father preceded him in death. Timothy married Diane Eibilcari. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Bryan Powell, of Florida; a daughter, Stephanie Powell, of Kankakee; brother, Danny Powell, of Momence; sisters, Peggy and James Bradley, of Manhattan, Pamela LeClaire, of Bourbonnais, Vicky and Pat Bennett, of Martinton, and Kathi and James Jones, of Momence; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Powell Jr.; and a sister, Nancy Lusk.
Services will be at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!