CRYSTAL LAKE — Timothy J. Pearson, 62, of Crystal Lake, passed away suddenly on Saturday (April 4, 2020) at his home.
Timothy was born in Kankakee, the son of Robert and Marjorie (Tetrault) Pearson. He was a graduate of Kankakee Westview High School and graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a degree in accounting to become a CPA.
He later joined Paschen Contractors then moved on to McCue Construction. Tim became CFO of F.H. Paschen and later Albin Carlson. Recently, he was a franchise owner of SERVPRO Barrington and CFO of SERVPRO Wheaton/Glen Ellyn/Lisle along with owning The Winterberry Companies in Lake Barrington with his wife, Julie.
Tim coined himself a historical preservationist, restoring many homes, including the Oscar Balch/FLW home in Oak Park, and most recently Trails End in Crystal Lake, the retirement home of William Day Gates, founder of American Terra Cotta.
He was a member of the Frank Lloyd Wright Unity Temple Board and a member of the FLW Conservancy. He was an arts and crafts movement historian, collector and trader. Tim enjoyed history, pottery, architecture, antiques and the thrill of the hunt. His biggest joy was seeing his friends yearly at the Grove Park Inn for the annual Arts and Crafts Conference.
Tim was “one of the good guys” and someone you were proud to know. He loved a good conversation over coffee in the morning and a bourbon in the evening. He read everything he could get his hands on and remembered it all. He could talk with you about anything…sports, politics, business, arts and crafts, music, and even YouTube videos about baby goats.
He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, holding season tickets for years. He was also a fanatic of college basketball and March Madness was like Christmas to him. For several years, he took his son, Ben, to the Final Four where they made lasting memories. His favorite team was always his beloved alma mater The Illini!
The Pearson family was his treasure. A close-knit family who knew how to love and have loads of fun. Tim touted the fact that his grandparents were an integral part of the inception of Dairy Queen and his parents operated a Dairy Queen in Kankakee for 38 years. He and his wife, Charlene, adopted a son, Ben, in 1999 who became his pride and joy. After losing Charlene, his wife of 21 years, he built a new life with Julie, his wife, partner and best friend for the last nine years.
In addition to Charlene, he was preceded in death by his father, Robert T. Pearson; mothers, Marjorie Pearson and Colleen Pearson; and brother-in-law, Chuck Gole.
Surviving are his wife, Julie Pearson; sons, Ben Pearson and Dominic Lancia; and daughter, Mandy Lancia. also surviving are his brothers, Jeffrey and Mary Pearson, of Lexington, Ky., Marty and Lynn Nickels, of Bull Shoals, Ark.; special cousin, Tom and Laura Pearson, of Flagstaff, Ariz.; along with many nephews and nieces.
There will be a private family funeral due to the current climate and restrictions. A “Celebration of Tim’s Life” will be at a later date at Trails End.
Memorials may be made through a GoFundMe page that has been set up to create a Tim Pearson Memorial Prairie on the grounds at Trails End, a project Tim had wanted to complete in his lifetime. The page may be found online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tim-pearson-memorial-prairie.
