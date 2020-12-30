Timothy Feldman

GROVETOWN, GA. — Timothy A. Feldman, “Tim,” 54, of Grovetown, Ga., passed away Dec. 22, 2020, following a short illness.
He was born July 29, 1966, In Watseka, the son of Thomas Feldman and Sue Feldman (now Nichols). His father preceded him in death.
Tim was a 1984 graduate of Watseka Community High School where he still holds the school record for the 300 low hurdles.
He served in the U.S. Army for 11 years and was honorably discharged as a Captain.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Sue (Charles) Nichols, of Watseka; his four children, Dr. Kyler (Hampton) Harden, of Winston-Salem, N.C., Rhylee (Jake) Bongiovi, of Augusta, Ga., Jadyn (Saxon) Campbell, of Grovetown, Ga., and Chase Feldman, of Augusta, Ga.; three grandchildren, Emerlyn, Brooks and Alana Bongiovi; one sister and brother-in-law, Pamela (Mark) McTaggart, of Gilman; one nephew and one niece, Brandon Peters, of Piper City, and Mallory McTaggart, of Gilman.
Preceding him in death were his father, Thomas Feldman; and one granddaughter, Ruelle Bongiovi.
Cremation rites have been accorded. As per Tim’s wishes, a funeral service will not be offered. Private graveside services, with military rites, will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, in Body Cemetery, Watseka, with the Rev. Gail Meyers officiating.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
