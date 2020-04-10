Timothy Endres

Timothy “Tim” Charles Endres, 49, of Kankakee, passed away in the early hours of Sunday (April 5, 2020), at University of Chicago Hospital.
He was born Jan. 6, 1971, the son of Judy Ann (Meyer) Endres and John Timothy “Tim” Endres, of Kankakee.
Tim grew up loving sports, from playing football and baseball to becoming a devoted Chicago Bears fan. He spent many years cultivating his passion for cooking and was able to share that with a few establishments in Denver, Colo., where he was a chef.
Recently, Tim returned to Kankakee to be closer to family and reconnect with old friends. He always had wonderful canine sidekicks, and will be sorely missed by Luke.
Tim was known for his sarcastic humor, his quick wit, and his smile. He will always be remembered as a fiercely loyal son, brother and friend who would do anything to help out those he loved.
Surviving are his mother, Judy; brothers, Todd Endres, of Elkins, N.H., and Terry Endres, of Kalamazoo, Mich.; sister and brother-in-law, Jenna Endres-Thomas and Philip Thomas, of Seattle, Wash.; along with his aunts and uncle; his nieces and nephew; and several cousins.
Preceding him in death were his father, John “Tim” Endres; and his grandparents.
A memorial service will be at a later date in Kankakee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!