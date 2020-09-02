Thomas Vadbunker

KANKAKEE — Thomas Alfred Vadbunker, 82, of Kankakee, passed away Aug. 26, 2020, doing what he loved.
He was born March 2, 1938, in Ashkum, the son of Thomas David and Loretta (Gillespie) Vadbunker. Tom married Edna Florence Albers on April 20, 1963. She preceded him in death Aug. 4, 2014.
Tom worked through the Carpenter’s Union 496. Among the businesses he was a partner in were V & C Construction and Tom-Ed Construction. Tom built his house on the Kankakee River in 1970. He became a Kankakee Boat Club member on June 2, 1978 and was an active member until the day he died.
His hobbies were fishing, hunting, welding, wood working and helping out his friends and neighbors.
Surviving are his daughters, Brenda (John) Jansen, of Chesterfield, Deanna Vadbunker, of Kankakee, Holly (Kirt) Benson, of Lake Ozark, Mo., Bonnie Doyle, of Fond du Lac, Wis., and Dawn Neiman, of Oregon; son, David (Laura) Vadbunker, of California; six grandchildren, Kimberly and Hannah Jansen, Jenna and Lindsey Benson and Lexi and Meaghan Doyle; and special friend, Joanne Phillips.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services for Tom will be private. Extended family and friends are encouraged to participate in a funeral procession leaving at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, from Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel, and going to Assumption Cemetery in Ashkum, for an 11:30 a.m. graveside service.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice or to Riverside Neurosciences Institute to help with Parkinson’s Research.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!