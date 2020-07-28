KANKAKEE — Thomas “Steve” Willard, formerly of Kankakee, passed away July 18, 2020, from an extended illness.
He was born June 24, 1950.
Steve was an auto/truck mechanic and general maintenance technician.
He was a member of Minonk Baptist Church.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Virgal and Juanita Willard, both of Kankakee at the time; and two sons, Danny and David.
Surviving are a grandson, Dustin Willard, of St. Petersburg, Fla., son, Virgal and Jennifer Bressner and their daughters, Zoe, Rowen and Kiella, of Missouri. Also surviving are two sisters, Sharon Howle, of Bradley, Mary “Mak” Meyers, of Edwardsville; and two brothers, Don “Mark” and Sue Willard, of Sarasota, Fla., and John and Barb Willard, of Bonfield.
Due to the Coronavirus, a family only service will be held in Edwardsville.
Steve requested that any donations be made to his church’s community outreach fund in care of: Pam Jolly/Pink Box, 626 N. Walnut, Minonk, IL 61760.
