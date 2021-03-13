Thomas Schlenz

BARTOW, Fla. — Thomas Robert Schlenz, of Bartow, Fla. and formerly of Bonfield, passed away peacefully March 4, 2021, at the Lakeland Hospice House in Lakeland, Fla.
He was born Oct. 24, 1940, in Kankakee, the son of Robert Schlenz and Pearl (White) Schlenz.
Tom graduated from Bishop MacNamara Catholic High School in 1958. Starring aside his twin brother, Joe, on the track team, Tom held the high school mile record that stood for 23 years. His life included distinguished military and law enforcement service, first as a code breaker in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1960 in Japan, then later as a Kankakee County Deputy Sheriff for 15 years and as chief of the Aroma Park Police Department for several years.
He married Judy (Speight) Schlenz (who preceded him in death) on June 24, 1965, in Kankakee, with whom he had five children who survive him: Aaron (Susie) Schlenz, of Cedar Park, Texas, Beth (Nate) Gardner, of South Jordan, Utah, Jason (Angie) Schlenz, of South Jordan, Utah, Laura (Charlie) Dietz, of Bloomington, and Jessica (Steven) Stong, of Iowa City, Iowa. Also surviving are his brother, Joseph (Barb) Schlenz, of McHenry, and sister, Diane “Penny” Hall, of Tucson, Ariz.; 26 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Tom married Denise Jo (St. Germaine) Schlenz on Sept 2, 1989, in Bonfield. She survives.
Tom enjoyed participating in sports and was an avid Chicago Bears fan and weather enthusiast. He especially enjoyed life with his family and friends. Tom was an incredibly hard worker, a great listener, and never complained even when he had reason to. He will be missed.