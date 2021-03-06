KANKAKEE — Thomas “Tom” Willard Rusk, 68, of Kankakee, passed away Feb. 20, 2021, at Citadel Nursing Home of Bourbonnais.
He was born March 9, 1952, in Valparaiso, Ind., the son of William and Barbara Veiws Rusk.
On Nov. 25, 1984, Tom married Dolores Kilpatrick, in Bourbonnais. She preceded him in death Oct. 24, 2006.
Tom was a retired factory worker.
He enjoyed bowling and loved watching stock car racing.
Surviving are three daughters, Karla Freeman (Don), of Kankakee, Shirley (Dave) Jette, of Buckingham, and Dawn (Brian) Simpkins, of Bradley; one son, Karl (Penny) Dyer, of Aurora; six grandchildren, Brandon (Jill) Bertrand, Jamie (Steve) Spero, Heather Jette, Josh (Janel) Johnson, Jessica Johnson (Brandon) and Ryan Johnson; 12 great-grandchildren; one brother, Cliff (Lori) Rusk, of Kankakee; his good friend, Trena Rasmussen; and one niece, Becky (Adam) Emling.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandson, Jeremy Bertrand.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes.
