BRADLEY — Thomas Gary Roberts, 51, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020) at his home.
A celebration of life will be from 3 p.m. Monday, March 2, until the 6 p.m. service at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home, 21 N. Main St., Manteno.
Here’s a list of the area obituaries according to the date the obituary was published in print (including name, age, city, date of death) for the week. Friday’s edition is electronic only, and those obituaries also appear in either the Thursday or Saturday print edition.
