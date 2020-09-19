MINNEAPOLIS, MINN. — Thomas Theodore Reese, 55, of Minneapolis, Minn., and formerly of the Kankakee County area, passed away Sept. 4, 2020, at his home.
A private family ceremony, with military honors, will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Momence. Cremation rites have been accorded by Crescent Tide Funeral- Cremation, St. Paul, Minn.
Memorials may be made to a memorial scholarship in his name at the Y.M.C.A., 1075 N. Kennedy, Kankakee IL 60901.
