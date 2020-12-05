Thomas Prairie

SUN CITY WEST, ARIZ. — Thomas “Tom” E. Prairie, 71, of Sun City West. Ariz. and formerly of Bonfield, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at his home in Arizona, following a 10-year battle with bladder cancer.
Tom was born in Kankakee, on Nov. 20, 1948, the son of Bernard and Marie (Mathews) Prairie. He married Theresa Grimes on July 27, 1985.
He worked most of his life as an over-the-road truck driver, most recently for Lambert Construction and Fabricator.
Tom spent his spare time and his retirement working on farm equipment. He especially enjoyed working on antique tractors with his brother, Larry. He also enjoyed watching and competing in tractor pulls as well as riding motorcycles.
Surviving are his wife, Theresa, of Sun City West, Ariz.; sons, Kris Prairie, of Aroma Park, and David Prairie, of Chebanse; a daughter, Michelle Menard, of Bonfield; three stepdaughters, Trena (Jay) Miner, of Limestone, Tonya (Chad) Fowler, of Herscher, and Trisha (Daren) Kuntz, of Bennington, Neb. He had 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as brothers, Larry (Linda) Prairie, of Clifton, and Dale (Jodi) Prairie, of Clifton; and a sister-in-law, Kay (Ed) Movern, of Clifton.
Preceding him in death were his father, Bernard Prairie; mother, Marie Prairie; and a brother, Glen Prairie.
The family would like “to thank everyone for all the prayers and support over the years and through this difficult time.”
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held at this time.
