ST. ANNE — Thomas Pomeranke, 83, of St. Anne, passed away Oct. 25, 2020, at Riverside’s Miller Rehabilitation Center in Kankakee.
Cremation rites have been accorded by the Ottawa Funeral Home and Crematory, Ottawa.
Thomas was born April 27, 1937, in Wenona, the son of Adolf and Amelia (Eubler) Pomeranke. He married Victoria Sandor in 1967 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Ottawa.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed around the West Coast. When he retired from the military, he worked as an air traffic controller.
In his free time, he liked to play cards.
Surviving are his wife, Vicky; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and his sister, Joann Salata.
Please sign his online guestbook at ottawafuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!