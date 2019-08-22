Thomas L. O’Connor, 81, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 20, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 19, 1938, in Kankakee, the son of Francis M. and Margaret Timoney O’Connor.
Tom married Maureen O’Connor on Sept. 30, 1961, at St. James Catholic Church in Irwin.
He was a retired certified public accountant and owner of Larimer & O’Connor of Bradley. His firm prepared more than 5,000 tax returns per year. Tom was also a former Internal Revenue Agent for the U.S. Treasury Department. He was also a licensed real estate broker, insurance broker and stockbroker. He was licensed to practice by the IRS.
Tom was a graduate of St. Patrick High School in Kankakee, and St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, Ind.
He was a member of the American Institute of CPA’s, National and Illinois Society of CPA’s, and Independent Accounts Association of Illinois. Thomas had been the financial advisor for St. Martin of Tours Parish Council. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Hundred Club and the Kankakee Country Club.
Thomas loved watching his grandchildren’s athletic events and other activities and traveling with his family. He also liked meeting with his coffee group friends. Tom also enjoyed watching the stock market.
He was a parishioner of St. Martin of Tours/St. John Paul II – West Campus for 52 years.
Surviving are his wife, Maureen O’Connor, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Thomas O’Connor and Dr. Maureen Morgan O’Connor, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and one son-in-law, Kelly and Michael Goldberg, of Flossmoor, and Dr. Kathleen “Sissy” O’Connor, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Corinne, Broghan and Callaghan O’Connor, and Will and Jake Goldberg; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Carol and Jim Sprimont, of St. Anne, and Mary Margaret Kelch, of Bourbonnais; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Richard Kelch.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, West Campus, 953 S. Ninth Ave., Kankakee (formerly St. Martin of Tours), with the Rev. Sonny Castillo celebrating the Mass. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools.
